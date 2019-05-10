How Lady Gaga Pulled Off Her Jaw-Dropping Costume Changes at the 2019 Met Gala

When Lady Gaga appeared at the 2019 Met Gala, she quickly turned it into the Met Gaga.

The 33-year-old star showed up and showed out to the larger-than-life event with her Brandon Maxwell designs—no, that's not a typo. Gaga attended the Met Ball with not one but four ensembles, each with its own personality and pop of pizzazz.

However, fans of the "Shallow" singer wouldn't have expected anything less, especially since she was co-chairing the fête with Harry Styles, Serena Williams, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The Mother Monster, as she's dubbed by her fans, paraded around the pink carpet in four unforgettable ensembles, and each one was on theme—which was "Camp: Notes of Fashion," based off of Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on "Camp." From her kitschy props (she had a Haus of Gaga wagon) to her over-the-top gold lashes, she went above and beyond for the First Monday in May.