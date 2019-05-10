Attention Dax Shepard: Kristen Bell Just Revealed How to Create the "Best" Mother's Day

Attention any and all men: It's time to step up this weekend.

As you already know, Mother's Day is right around the corner and the pressure is on to make the special lady in your life feel loved and special.

So what's a guy to do? Kristen Bell may be able to help!

"The best way to succeed at Mother's Day is it's so specific to the girl. Every girl has different love languages," the actress shared with E! News' Justin Sylvester. "I like to nest so for me, I love cuddling with my kids and I love spending time with them but I make that a priority daily."

"What I don't get to do—and this is going to be embarrassing—is open a drunk drawer and just roll my sleeves up and be like 'you're mine.' Or going to the flea market and being like this dresser is perfect and it's $40. Nesting stuff."