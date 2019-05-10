Attention Dax Shepard: Kristen Bell Just Revealed How to Create the "Best" Mother's Day

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 10, 2019 5:00 PM
Attention any and all men: It's time to step up this weekend.
As you already know, Mother's Day is right around the corner and the pressure is on to make the special lady in your life feel loved and special.
So what's a guy to do? Kristen Bell may be able to help!
"The best way to succeed at Mother's Day is it's so specific to the girl. Every girl has different love languages," the actress shared with E! News' Justin Sylvester. "I like to nest so for me, I love cuddling with my kids and I love spending time with them but I make that a priority daily."
"What I don't get to do—and this is going to be embarrassing—is open a drunk drawer and just roll my sleeves up and be like 'you're mine.' Or going to the flea market and being like this dresser is perfect and it's $40. Nesting stuff."
To give Dax Shepard some credit, he first suggested to his wife that she celebrates Mother's Day dad style. In other words, feel free to leave the house for a bit and do something you love.
With that in mind, Kristen may be doing some shopping at the Rose Bowl flea market in Southern California.
"For other girls, it is flowers and chocolate so you have to use some intuition," Kristen shared. "The best way to succeed as a dad is talk to the woman's girlfriends or gay friends."
Perhaps it wouldn't hurt if you also got mom the American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card. The card provides new benefits to further reward card members for their everyday routines like groceries and streaming services.
It's perfect for Kristen who would much rather have a perfect night in and entertain at home instead of going out.
"It has nothing to do with being a mom," she shared. "That was way before I had kids because I like to see and hear my friends and when you go out, you can do neither."
Kristen, you just get it.
