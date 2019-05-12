Secret Dates and Divorce Talk Fill 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

After the 90 days comes…babies, trials and talk about divorce, at least for the couples on TLC's hit reality show 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

If you follow the real-life happenings, you know some spoilers, like what happens between Colt and Larissa. If you don't, this week you learned Larissa's case was dismissed and she celebrated the news with Debbie, whom she said was a comforting presence, and husband Colt.

However, while she said she was happy with the outcome, Larissa noted she hasn't completely forgiven Colt for his statements to the police regarding their altercation. For now, they're happy—and married (on the show).