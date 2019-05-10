Relive Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton's Decades-Long Friendship

Kim Kardashian West, Paris Hilton

SplashNews

Is it 2006 again? 

It may be more than a decade since Paris Hilton's infamous debut single, "Stars Are Blind," but it feels like we're in a bit of a time warp considering the heiress has dropped a new single titled, "Best Friend's Ass." The star sparked some buzz a week ago when she shared a clip of herself with Kim Kardashian, teasing they were working on a secret project together. That project is an upcoming music video featuring the reality star for the track.  

Naturally, the post sparked nostalgia among fans who can remember Hilton and Kardashian's longtime on-and-off friendship. The two, who have known each other since childhood, famously even worked together before their friendship turned to feuding in the late 2000s. However things have seemingly been harmonious between the two in recent years with Hilton attending Christmas parties thrown by the Kardashian family and Kim's most recent baby shower for her fourth child. 

Photos

Paris Hilton's Romantic History

Of course, the stars' history is not lost on them. Back in 2014, they happily reunited at former designer Riccardo Tisci's birthday party in Ibiza. "Reminiscing about the 1st time we went to Ibiza in 2006! @parishilton it was so good to see you & catch up!! Loves it lol," the reality star wrote on social media at the time. 

In honor of their latest collaboration, relive their friendship with E!'s gallery below: 

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO LA

Say Cheese

The ladies posed together at the 2006 season premiere of Entourage

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

Chris Polk/FilmMagic for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli

Dancing Queens

The stars hit the dance floor at a launch event for the T-Mobile Sidekick 3 back in June 2006. 

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

Barry King/WireImage

Cocktail Chic

In June 2006, the stars stepped out at a Dom Pérignon event, dressed to impress in cocktail dresses. 

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

SGranitz/WireImage

Dressed to Impress

The famous friends stepped out together at a Prada event in July 2006.  

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

J. Vespa/WireImage

Paris' Musical Debut

In celebration of Hilton's debut studio album, Paris, her famous friend showed up to support in August 2006. 

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Red Carpet Ready

The ladies shared a smile at an Us Weekly event in September 2006. 

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

EyesWideOpen/WireImage

Dressing Up in Germany

The stars changed up their wardrobes while in Munich during Oktoberfest in September 2006. 

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

John Stanton/WireImage

Stylish in Sunglasses

Rocking matching looks, Paris and Kim hung out together in Sydney. 

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images

Silver and Gold

Some friends wear friendship bracelets, but Kim and Paris carried coordinating Louis Vuitton bags. 

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images

Hello 2007!

The stars rang in New Year's Day together in Sydney, Australia. 

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

Chris Wolf/FilmMagic

Ladies Night

The two were spotted out and about in Los Angeles in January 2007. 

Kardashian Holiday Party, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

Courtesy of @johnandjoseph

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

The stars celebrated Christmas together in 2016 at the holiday soirée hosted by the Kardashians. 

Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Kardashian-Jenner Christmas 2018, Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Merry Christmas!

Paris was among the star-studded guests at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party once again in 2018, held at Kim's house that year. 

Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Paris Hilton Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Birthday Girl

The reality star helped Hilton celebrate her 38th birthday at a belated party in March 2019. 

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Nicole Williams

Baby on the Way

The friends snapped a selfie at Kim's baby shower for her second son in 2019. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

