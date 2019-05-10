America's Got Talent Host Terry Crews Is Here to Teach You How to Pec Pop

Terry Crews is a man of many talents. The former NFL player turned to acting with a breakout role in Everybody Hates Chris and now makes viewers laugh weekly on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He added another job to his impressive resume when he hosted America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Now, he's transitioning over to the main AGT, taking over for Tyra Banks, and adding another new job to his ever-growing roster of gigs: Teacher. In the video above, Crews teaches you, dear reader and watcher, how to pop your pecs.

It's a coveted skill sure to impress, and perhaps startle.

Learn how he does it above.