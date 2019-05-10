Kim Kardashian and Kate Middleton's Kids Have More Similarities Than You Think

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 10, 2019 12:03 PM
A wise one once said: We are more alike than we are different.
If you're a pop culture fan, chances are you've seen or heard the analogy that the Kardashians are America's royal family.
Both family units are unbreakable, loyal and can't help but make news wherever they go.
But after Kim Kardashian welcomed a baby boy via surrogate earlier this morning, some can't help but think of Kate Middleton who may be one of the most famous moms across the pond.
Sure, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has four kids while the Duchess of Cambridge has three. But following some research, you may be surprised to see all the similarities between the famous moms.
Don't believe us? Keep on reading!
Moms in Charge: While Queen Elizabeth II has been ruling England for more than 60 years, Kris Jenner certainly deserves credit for managing her daughter's busy careers and household. Yes, they have two totally different roles. However, there's no denying the fact that these two are born leaders who can keep things in order.
Close in Age: Kim and Kanye's daughter Chicago West is 15 months old while Prince William and Kate's youngest Prince Louis turned one in April. As for North West and Prince George, they are both five years old. Saint West and Princess Charlotte also have very similar ages. We're not saying play dates would be great, but how great would they be?
Health Battles: Pregnancy is no easy task for any mom. For the Duchess of Cambridge, she was open about battling hyperemesis gravidarum (acute morning sickness) during her three pregnancies. As for Kim, she learned at a doctor's appointment that she could have developed diabetes, or high blood sugar. "I think it's just a wake-up call that, you know, things just might not be going the way that I thought they were and then I just need to try to be healthy," she shared on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Traveling in Style: With a high-profile family comes some super unique ways to travel. As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, the Kardashian members usually travel via private plane for their family vacations. And when Kate and William find themselves traveling to different countries with their kids, their own air transportation is likely included.
Baby Watch: If you thought anticipation was big for the arrival of Kate and Kim's babies, imagine the excitement that comes when waiting for the baby names. From analyzing social media clues to consulting with historians, the media loves to guess and predict what both parents will name their respective children. Ultimately, we all just have to be patient.
Retail Background: Before she was married to Prince William, Kate worked as an assistant accessories buyer with the British clothing brand Jigsaw. As for Kim, she has plenty of experience in retail with her Kim Kardashian Beauty pop-ups or the iconic Dash store.
Power of Social Media: If you're looking for big family announcements, photos and updates, look no further than Instagram. More than 8.6 million followers have pressed the "follow" button on @KensingtonRoyal for updates on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. As for Kim, she has 137 million followers who are treated to plenty of family photos.
Family Rules: Perhaps the most important similarity is the fact that both Kim and Kate surround their kids with many family members who have unconditional love. Kim has all of her sisters who spoil North, Saint and Chicago. And something tells us Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make a pretty cool aunt and uncle duo. Life is pretty fabulous for these babies!
