All the Baby Names Kim Kardashian Has Nixed Over the Years

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently welcomed their fourth child, and have yet to reveal the name of their newborn son.

The couple's baby was born via surrogate, like his 1-year-old sister Chicago West.

"I definitely take a family survey [of baby names]," Kim said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April. "But it's usually after the baby's born or we're trying to figure out what the baby looks like. I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel that it really connects."

Here are some of the names Kim has nixed for baby No. 4:

The Name of a Direction: Baby No. 4 will not be following in big sister North's footsteps. "He will definitely not have another direction [name]," Kim said in the Vogue 73 Questions video. "That is all for North."

Sainty 2: "Saint wants to name him Sainty Two," Kim joked to Vogue.

Rob: "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob Kardashian," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "But then it's kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn't really go, but I was really feeling that. And my brother approved it, so that's like our one kind of name."

Armenian names: The ancestors of Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian, came from Armenia. "I was Googling Armenian boys' names last night, and I couldn't really find anything," Kim said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.