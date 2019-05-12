Find Out Why Kylie Jenner Planned Dream Kardashian's Birthday Party Last-Minute

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., May. 12, 2019 7:00 PM
For the Kardashian-Jenners, the Woolsey Fire was practically Armageddon.
On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality TV veterans were left in shock as they watched a destructive wildfire rage through their neighborhood and other parts of Southern California. While the whole family was concerned for their homes and those in the line of the fire, it was Khloe Kardashian who struggled the most while taking in the chaos.
"I don't have an escape plan for a fire," Khloe reflected in a confessional. "Like, where the hell am I going? I need to figure this out, but I just feel like once I start packing my bag…it just makes it way too real. So, I'm kind of in disbelief."
The Revenge Body host wasn't the only one in disbelief as brother Rob Kardashian was also initially unfazed by the inferno. When the voluntary evacuations first began, Khloe invited Rob and his daughter Dream Kardashian to stay at her home.
Since it was almost Dream's birthday during that time, Kris Jenner's son planned to throw a bash at Khloe's residence. Sadly, the fire situation only worsened, leaving the Kardashian siblings at odds over what to do.
"Wait, literally we gotta go. Start getting your stuff, it just jumped the freeway," Kardashian informed her younger brother. "So, come and get your stuff."
Despite Khloe's concern, Rob declared that he wouldn't leave as he had "balloons being delivered, cakes, everything for [Dream]." Understandably, this stance didn't sit well with Khloe.
"I know Rob has this big birthday planned for Dream, but my brother's not really understanding the severity of it—in my opinion," the E! personality added later on. "And, with kids, you can't just take things lightly."
As Rob continued to keep his cool, Khloe reached her breaking point and snapped at her sibling. "Are you f--king with me right now? Come on, let's go," the 34-year-old mother of one fumed. "You're one of those people who won't evacuate in an evacuation. That's like, I don't even know who you are."
While taking refuge in a hotel suite with sister Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe closely monitored the fire and kept tabs on the extended family. During an update call with Kourt, Rob accused Khloe of "tripping" over the fire.
"I don't understand why no one is freaking," the frantic Good American boss added. "This is where our families' live. Like, what are we…I don't understand…Why are you just sitting here?"
By day 2 of the destructive fire, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian urged Khloe to keep her cool as to not scare the children. Although Kardashian was struggling with "anxiety," she promised to "put on a brave face."
Eventually, the disaster subsided and the Kardashian-Jenners were able to get back to their normal routine. For starters, Kim had a lovely visit with Alice Johnson, the prison inmate she helped get released. Also, Kris had an iconic visit to Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" set as she had a starring role in the visual.
Not to mention, Dream finally had her birthday party as Kylie Jenner kindly threw the youngster's rescheduled bash at her house.
E!
"It just made me feel bad 'cause of the fires. She wasn't going to have a birthday party," Kylie explained to Kris.
Still, the youngest Jenner noted that their family was more than lucky to have survived the catastrophe. This notion resonated with Kris as she conceded that the Kardashian-Jenners were all "fortunate."
"I can't think of a better way to recover from all of the fire drama than to celebrate Dream's birthday," momager Kris noted to the KUWTK camera. "I'm so glad that this happened for Rob and Dream. It's a huge success."
Although Dream got her happy ending, the Kardashians found themselves thinking about the many Woolsey fire victims. Not only did Kim and husband Kanye West donate $500,000 to wildfire relief efforts, but Khloe also went on to donate much needed supplies.
See everything that went down on this week's episode in the recap video above!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
Love, Loyalty and Studying Law on the Side: Inside the Kardashian Moms' Thoroughly Modern Approach to Parenting
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?