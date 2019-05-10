The New Big Little Lies Season 2 Trailer Will Give You Chills

"Madeline, you are not the only parent complaining, just by the far the loudest." Yep, Madeline Martha Mackenzie is back!

The full trailer for Big Little Lies season two is here and all your favorites are back and up to their old tricks. There are costume parties, one-liners and plenty of screaming.

"People think that I am unhinged?" Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) asks.

"Pretty much," husband Ed (Adam Scott) says.

Stay for the principal's assessment of Renata (Laura Dern) and get glimpses of what's going on with Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Jane (Shaliene Woodley). The new trailer features glimpses at the kids, Meryl Streep's new character, Celeste's mother-in-law Mary Louise Wright, and a therapy session between Celeste and her therapist (Robin Weigert).