Meghan Markle Champions Female Education in Inspiring Message

  By
    &

Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 10, 2019 10:49 AM

Meghan Markle surprised attendees at the CAMFED Education Changes Everything Gala in New York on Thursday by appearing in a pre-recorded message and talking about the importance of female education.

Looking back at her International Women's Day panel discussion in March, the Duchess of Sussex recalled her wise words. 

"As I said on International Women's Day, 'A girl who is educated becomes a woman who is influential,'" she said in a clip, per a recording captured by royal commentator Omid Scobie.

Still, the cameo shouldn't have come as too much of a surprise to royal admirers. As fans will recall, Meghan was on the International Women's Day panel with Annie Lennox. Lennox is the founder of The Circle, which supports and empowers women's lives around the world, and was being honored at Thursday night's gala. The women had also been joined by Adwoa Aboah, founder of Gurls Talk; Julia Gillard, former prime minister of Australia and chair of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership at King's College London; Chrisann Jarrett, founder of Let Us Learn; and Angeline Murimirwa, executive director of the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), which hosted Thursday night's gala.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton Launch Mental Health Helpline ''Shout''

Meghan has also been an advocate of education and empowerment for years. Not only has she spoken about these topics during several royal engagements but she's also shown her support for these initiatives through her patronages and charity work. She also proudly calls herself a  feminist on her royal page and is the vice president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. In this role, she focuses on the Trust's partnerships with young leaders across the Commonwealth, particularly the work of those supporting women and girls. 

It certainly has been a busy time for the duchess. Earlier this week, she welcomed her first child with Prince Harry—a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The proud parents introduced their baby boy to the world on Wednesday. Then, it was back to work for Harry on Thursday.

