Meghan Markle Champions Female Education in Inspiring Message

Meghan Markle surprised attendees at the CAMFED Education Changes Everything Gala in New York on Thursday by appearing in a pre-recorded message and talking about the importance of female education.

Looking back at her International Women's Day panel discussion in March, the Duchess of Sussex recalled her wise words.

"As I said on International Women's Day, 'A girl who is educated becomes a woman who is influential,'" she said in a clip, per a recording captured by royal commentator Omid Scobie.

Still, the cameo shouldn't have come as too much of a surprise to royal admirers. As fans will recall, Meghan was on the International Women's Day panel with Annie Lennox. Lennox is the founder of The Circle, which supports and empowers women's lives around the world, and was being honored at Thursday night's gala. The women had also been joined by Adwoa Aboah, founder of Gurls Talk; Julia Gillard, former prime minister of Australia and chair of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership at King's College London; Chrisann Jarrett, founder of Let Us Learn; and Angeline Murimirwa, executive director of the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), which hosted Thursday night's gala.