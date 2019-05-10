First Comes Marriage and Mental Health, Then Comes Music: How Justin Bieber Is Returning to the Stage on His Own Terms

Justin Bieber is ready.

The 25-year-old singer partnered with longtime friend Ed Sheeran to release a new single on Friday that is already a contender to be the song of summer 2019, a pop song with a message near and dear to Bieber's heart.

"I Don't Care" comes on the heels of a transformative time for Bieber, who has become more vocal about his struggles with fear, anxiety and mental health issues after becoming the most famous pop star in the world when he was just 13.

The track re-teams the duo, who collaborated on the 2015 hit single "Love Yourself," professionally, continuing Bieber's recent trend of slowly-but-surely returning to the music scene with the support of friends like Sheeran and Ariana Grande.

While "I Don't Care" is a Sheeran single featuring Bieber, it seems serve as the professional culmination of the internal work Bieber has been doing, with the support of his wife Hailey Bieber, whom the song's lyrics seem to be inspired by, along with Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn.