Stephen Curry Defends Ayesha Curry After Backlash Over Her Red Table Talk Remarks

Stephen Curry is standing by his wife Ayesha Curry after she stirred controversy over her comments on the downsides of being married to an NBA star.

On Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk on Monday, Ayesha talked about her insecurities, saying, "I have zero—this sounds weird—but, like, male attention. So then I begin to internalize it and I'm like, 'Is something wrong with me?' I don't want it, but it would be nice to know that someone's looking."

She also discussed how she deals with Stephen's female fans, saying, "Stephen is very nice by nature Everything is always very friendly, sometimes to the point where, 'I'm a grown woman,' so, I'll just insert myself and be like, 'Hello, how are you doing?' The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. I honestly hate it."

Stephen posted a photo of him and his wife on his Instagram Story on Thursday, writing, "Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there- not being afraid of the potential bulls--t and nonsense that could and did come at you. Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you."