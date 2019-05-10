Decoding Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran's "I Don't Care" Lyrics

Ed Sheeran's latest song, the pop single "I Don't Care," featuring Justin Bieber, may sound upbeat but addresses some pretty somber personal issues.

The song describes a person attending a party they "don't wanna be at," feeling like they don't "fit in" and "always feeling like I'm nobody." But then...someone the person cares about swoops in to save the day.

"We at a party we don't wanna be at," Bieber sings. "Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves / Read your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back / With all these people all around I'm crippled with anxiety / But I'm told it's where I'm s'posed to be / You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind / And you make it better like that."

In February, E! News learned that Bieber was battling depression, and had also formed a strong support network composed of "the people that love him most," including his wife of less than a year Hailey Bieber and his pastor.