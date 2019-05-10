Jon Gosselin Wishes Sextuplets a Happy 15th Birthday and Shares New Photo of Collin and Hannah

Jon Gosselin paid tribute to his and Kate Gosselin's sextuplets on their 15th birthday, as he celebrated their special day with the two that live with him.

He posted on his Instagram page on Friday a photo of him standing with Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin outside his Pennsylvania home, writing, "Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah!!!! Wow I can't believe you are 15!!! Time is flying by!!! I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad."

Last year, Jon was awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Collin, who had spent time away from his family at an out-of-state educational program for kids with special needs, and also said Hannah lives with him "permanently." Their sextuplet siblings live with their mother, Jon's ex-wife and former Jon & Kate Plus 8 co-star, and the former couple also shares 18-year-old twin daughters.