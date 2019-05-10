SUNDAYS
AT 9 PM

Watch the Kardashians and More Stars Read Hilarious Texts From Their Moms

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 10, 2019 6:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourthney Kardashian

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Moms say the darnedest things. Fortunately, we now have the texts to prove it. 

In honor of Mother's Day, Jimmy Kimmel rounded up a few of your favorite celebrities and had them do entertaining readings of texts their mothers have sent them. From Pinkto Josh GrobanDavid Harbour to the Kardashian sisters, it seems Hollywood's brightest are not immune to the misspelled, hilarious and downright bizarre messages moms send their children. 

The Stranger Things star's mama just wanted some free swag. "Love you lots—will you send me anything you can find for free?" his mom wrote to him. "Thank you so much. Thank you. Pens. Key chains. Are you having fun? Love you. Love you. Mom."

 Unfortunately for her, Harbour confirmed he did not send her anything. 

Photos

Mom's Celebrating Their First Mother's Day in 2019

Meanwhile, over on Kourtney Kardashian's phone, Kris Jenner invited her for dinner a whopping three times. "I still didn't respond," Kourt told sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "I just forget." Answer your mom, Kourt!

Kiernan Shipka's mom was impressed with Jared Leto. "Jared Leto is 47. I'm going vegan," she wrote to her famous daughter. "I'll go vegan with you mom," Shipka said on camera. "I love Jared Leto, too."

For Pink's mama, the focus was on vaping. "So I survived my first dose. Should I take it twice daily? How long before I should see results or need to increase dose?" she asked the songstress. "Bring vape dose to Florida. From your stoner mom."

For more wild celebrity mom texts, check out the Jimmy Kimmel Live! clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Mother's Day , Kardashians , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Happy Mother's Day, Kardashian-Jenners! Watch the KUWTK Family's Sweetest Motherhood Moments

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Surrogate Goes Into Labor

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1606

Watch Kris Jenner & Ariana Grande Fangirl Over Each Other on the "Thank U, Next" Set

Ariana Grande Makes Her "KUWTK" Debut

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Dishes on Her Met Gala Look

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1606

"Excited" Kris Jenner Declares Herself Ariana Grande's New "Video Hoe" Before Filming "Thank U, Next"

Kris Jenner Gets Offer to Play "Mean Girls" Mom in "Thank U, Next"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.