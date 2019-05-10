Athleisure Picks Cool Moms Will Love

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., May. 10, 2019 3:30 AM

Getty Images/Ivy Park/Good American

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Workouts are fun and all but we're partial to workout clothes more than the actual workout.

We kid, kind of, but to be real: We'd live in athleisure if we could and we think cool moms on the go would agree. If you select the right workout wear (read: cute and stylish), you can actually get away with wearing it in most life situations. So what brands are we currently loving? Well, celeb moms with athleisure brands know what's up. We've got Beyoncé with Ivy Park, Carrie Underwood with Calia by Carrie Underwood, Kate Hudson with Fabletics and Khloe Kardashian with Good American.

We've picked our favorites and we think you'll agree: Your workout wardrobe is about to get a whole lot cooler.

CALIA by Carrie Underwood Flow Everyday Long Sleeve Shirt

Whether you made it to yoga or not, this super soft long-sleeve is too comfy not to wear. 

SHOP NOW: $48 at Amazon

CALIA by Carrie Underwood Reversible Tank Top Red Coral

When you're in serious workout mode, this reversible tank top will be your BFF.

SHOP NOW: $30 at Amazon

CALIA by Carrie Underwood Focus Strappy Sports Bra

A strappy sports bra in a stylish two-tone color scheme is fashion made functional. 

SHOP NOW: $48 at Amazon

CALIA by Carrie Underwood Lumia Scuba Wide Ankle Cropped Pants

We plan on changing into these delicious wide-leg pants the second we get home. 

SHOP NOW: $45 at Amazon

Ivy Park Baseball Pinstripe Sweatshirt

This pinstripe sweatshirt is the epitome of cool mom style. 

SHOP NOW: $59 at Nordstrom

Ivy Park Contrast Rib Lounge Jogger Pants

These tan joggers somehow feel elevated and casual all at once. 

SHOP NOW: $65 at Nordstrom

Ivy Park Mesh Slide Sandal

Slides, you really can't be a cool mom unless you own at least one pair. 

SHOP NOW: $42 at Nordstrom

Fabletics Maj Pant II

We're not mad at these chic yoga pant/sweatpants hybrids. 

SHOP NOW: 2 for $24 at Fabletics

Fabletics Mila Pocket Short

If you're going to do a biker shorts moment, make sure they have pockets. 

SHOP NOW: 2 for $24 at Fabletics

Fabletics Encore 2-Piece Outfit

Matching sets are all the rage right now. Our advice: Go for a red hot one.

SHOP NOW: $70 at Fabletics

Fabletics Maran Seamless Sports Bra

We love how the mesh detail adds a touch of sexy to this high-neck sports bra. 

SHOP NOW: $15 at Fabletics

Good American the Iconic Legging

Something about a latte colored legging speak to us but, then again, maybe we're just hungry. 

SHOP NOW: $89 at Good American

Good American The Electric Mesh Sports Bra

This sports bra is so pretty, we could even see it doubling as a going out top. 

SHOP NOW: $119 at Good American

Good American T Back Tank

We're always here for a classic black spaghetti strap we can wear 24/7.

SHOP NOW: $45 at Good American

Good American the Good Waist Seamless Legging

These seamless leggings in a heather grey are calming to us, so naturally we need them.

SHOP NOW: $79 at Good American

