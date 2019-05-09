Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton Launch Mental Health Helpline ''Shout''

Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Royal family is doing their part to promote mental health awareness.

Prince HarryMeghan MarklePrince William and Kate Middleton are teaming together to launch Shout, a new text messaging helpline that supports people in crisis in the U.K. The Royal Foundation helmed the innovative and much-needed program as part of the Royal Hignesses' Heads Together campaign, which encourages conversations on mental health. "We are incredibly excited to be launching this service, knowing it has the potential to reach thousands of vulnerable people every day," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement. "At the heart of this service will be an incredible national volunteer community, one which needs to grow to allow us to support more people in crisis. We hope that many more of you will join us and be part of something very special."

The helpline is almost entirely supported by a team of dedicated volunteers, working in conjunction with qualified clinicians. 

The Surprising History Behind the Royal Family's Official and Unofficial Rules and Protocol

This is just one of the numerous projects that the Royal Family is taking part in to support mental health awareness. In April, Meghan and Harry shared, via their Instagram, the news that they are creating a TV series about mental health for Apple. Oprah Winfreyand the Duke of Sussex are executive producers on the show and expect a 2020 premiere date. 

"I truly believe that good mental health—mental fitness—is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement shared via the social platform. "It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive—share global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."

And Oprah is just as excited about working with her "true partner" in the coming months, as she previously shared with E! News. Oprah commented on the Sussex's post, "Delighted to be partnering with you. Hope we shed a lot of Light. And change some lives!"

