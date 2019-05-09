What You Need to Know About Paradise Hotel

Time to check in to Paradise Hotel.

The reality series premieres on Fox tonight, a revamped and modernized version of the reality show that ran on Fox in 2003. The show is filled with sexy singles who are all competing to stay at the beachy resort by coupling up. If they don't find a partner with whom to share a hotel room, they have to leave, and then another single arrives in their place.

The show starts with 11 singles, and over the next few weeks in real time, we'll watch them compete for love, money, or both, with viewers also able to play along by using social media to try and influence what happens and who goes home.

Kristin Cavallari, star of E!'s Very Cavallari (which has its season finale this Sunday), hosts the series, and while she says she would never have done a show like this when she was single, she signed on to host because "this show literally has everything."