Would Leighton Meester Return for New Gossip Girl? They'll Have to Ask Adam Brody...

Spotted in a Los Angeles fast food restaurant: Real-life couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester in a very awkward situation. But it was all for TV.

Brody appeared in the season one finale of Meester's ABC comedy Single Parents as Derek, the ex of Meester's character Angie. In the episode, "Ketchup," Angie learns that Derek lives near Space Camp and she confronts him for leaving her while she was pregnant. Things got awkward, and ended on a bit of a cliffhanger.

"I think the door has been opened and there's a little stopper in the door and it hasn't closed back up, and that's the important part. Sort of a cliffhanger, so…" Brody told E! News.