Sean "Diddy" Combs Breaks Down in Tears Remembering Kim Porter's Death

Diddy had told Essence that after hearing about Porter's death, he "jumped into mommy mode."

"I sent people in every direction to try to make sure the kids would not hear about it on social media or the news," he said. "I had to get to the girls' school and find Quincy, who was onset in Atlanta. Christian was on a plane, and I had his phone disconnected so he wouldn't read it in the air. Every time Kim and I talked, it was about the kids. It was what she cared about the most. We'd check in as friends, of course, but we never had a conversation that didn't include the kids. It was like some superhero s--t. I ain't even gonna lie."

"On some level, I knew she was training me for this," he said. "I knew that I had to be ready to do whatever I was supposed to do if something like this ever happened. There was screaming and crying when I heard the news, of course, but I had to ask myself, What would Kim do? I was scared, and I was crying out to God—and to her—and almost immediately Kim's voice kicked in, and I could hear her saying, 'Make sure you take care of my babies.'"

At Porter's funeral, Diddy gave a eulogy, and said, "I just want to say to my kids, Justin, Christian, D'Lila, Jesse, Chance, the other man in the house, Quincy, I pledge in front of everybody right now that I will always be there for you."