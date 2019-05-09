Zendaya Covers Vogue and Opens Up About Life After Disney

Zendaya is spreading her wings in new directions.

Approaching nearly a decade in the industry, the 22-year-old actress and influential fashion maven is no stranger to the big or small screens. After roles in The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: Homecoming and its upcoming sequel, the star is preparing to debut her latest work as the lead of HBO's upcoming teen drama series, Euphoria, due out in June. For the intense project, co-starring fellow actresses Storm Reid and Maude Apatow among others, Zendaya portrays a recovering drug addict, vastly different from Rocky Blue, the aspiring backup dancer she portrayed for three seasons of Disney's Shake It Up, her breakout role.

Last year, she wrapped her most recent Disney project as K.C. Cooper on K.C. Undercover and is now about to unveil her latest challenge, one very much outside of the Disney sphere. "Obviously, there's not much in my own experience of being a teen that I could draw on, especially when it comes to struggling with addiction," she told Vogue as the June issue's cover star.