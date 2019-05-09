How Kylie Jenner Nailed Her Met Gala 2019 Look

Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2019 outfit was a project.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics founder and sister Kendall Jenner, 23, wowed onlookers at the star-studded fashion event on Monday with corresponding custom-made lavender and tangerine feathered Versace gowns. They were also joined by Kylie's partner Travis Scott, the sisters' mom Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble, and their older sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West.

A behind-the-scenes look at Kylie's Met Gala prep was posted on Vogue's YouTube channel on Wednesday.

"Four months ago, I started looking at sketches," she said. "They showed me those first sketches and it looked a little more like cowgirl vibes, like it was green, it had a big cowgirl hat. And then they showed me another version, which was more colorful. I was thinking of doing more like a monochromatic look, so I didn't change it much. I loved what it looked like. I was very happy with the sketches."