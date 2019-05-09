Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Evan Bass

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 9, 2019 8:26 AM

Carly Waddell, Evan Bass

Congratulations are in order for Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple are expecting their second child together. The proud parents announced the happy news via Instagram on Thursday. The family photo showed the proud papa holding a six-pack of beer while the happy mama held up her sonogram. Their darling daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn Bass also looked quite surprised. 

"Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!!" Waddell wrote in part of her Instagram post. "We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella's little brother or sister will be here in November!!! (If you wonder why I haven't been on social media as much...well, this is why!)"

Fans first met Waddell on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and was reintroduced to her on season two of Bachelor in Paradise. Meanwhile, Bass won fans over on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and went on to win Waddell's heart on season three of Bachelor in Paradise.

After getting engaged on the ABC show, the two went on to have a televised wedding in 2017. The couple then welcome their first child together in February 2018. Bass also has three sons—Nathan, Liam and Ensley, from a prior relationship. In fact, Nathan was the one to snap the picture for the pregnancy announcement.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

