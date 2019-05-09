From Personality to Pranks: 4 Things to Know About George and Amal Clooney's Twins

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 9, 2019 7:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Nearly two years ago, George Clooney's life changed forever—he came a father. 

It was back in June 2017 that the Oscar winner and his wife, barrister Amal Clooney, welcomed their first children together, twins Alexander and Ella

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," a rep told E! News in a playful statement at the time. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Of course, the Catch-22 star emerged a proud new dad ready to tackle his latest personal role. "Every single day of my life, I just feel lucky," he told The Hollywood Reporter a few months later

Photos

George Clooney's Best Roles

Fortunately for the very busy parents, it sounds like their little ones, though about to turn the so-called "terrible twos," are not terrible at all. 

"They're not terrible twos. They're good kids," Clooney assured Today's Savannah Guthrie

Here are few more things to know about the Clooney kids:

1. Twins, But Not Identical

Sure, the brother and sister are twins, but that doesn't mean they're completely alike. "They really come out with the personalities they're born with," he told Guthrie. "My daughter will be like, 'Sit down'...They're just completely different personalities." He also told Ellen DeGeneres Alexander is currently taller. As for their interests, according to Clooney, Ella slept in Amal's closet while Alexander "goes outside and hugs my car."

2. Taking After Dad

The Hollywood A-lister is known to be a consummate prankster, something his little ones have apparently picked up. "They laugh a lot. They do pranks already," he revealed to Guthrie. According to Clooney, the youngsters put peanut butter on their shoes so it looks like "poo poo." 

Read

George Clooney Reveals That His Kids Are Pranksters Just Like Him

3. Babies in Britain

Since they live in England and have a British mother, the little ones have seemingly picked up on the native accent. "The other day, my son said zehbra," Clooney told E! News' Melanie Bromley. "I'm working on that though. I'll get it back."

4. Ciao, Papà!

The youngsters are already on their way to becoming bilingual. Thanks to an Italian nanny, the two "already can do their ABCs in Italian and English," Clooney shared on Today. He also revealed to DeGeneres they can count u to 20 in both languages. Impressive!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ George Clooney , Amal Clooney , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

What Was Going on With That Awkward The Real Housewives of New York City Speech? Sonja and Dorinda Explain

Zendaya, Vogue, June 2019

Zendaya Covers Vogue and Opens Up About Life After Disney

Keltie Knight, LADYGANG ASMR

''Is There Ever a Good Time to Send Nudes?'' The LADYGANG Weighs In During Wildly Funny ASMR Video

Buried in the Backyard

What Secrets Are Buried in the Backyard? Get a Sneak Peek at Season 2

Bachelor Nation Couples Tournament Round 2

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Which of the Sweet 16 Pairs Deserves the Final Rose?

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

How Kylie Jenner Nailed Her Met Gala 2019 Look

Carly Waddell, Evan Bass

Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Evan Bass

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.