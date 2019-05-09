Hilary Duff Is Engaged to Matthew Koma: See Her Ring

Hilary Duff is getting married again!

The 31-year-old Younger star and singer revealed on Thursday that she and longtime partner Matthew Koma, with whom she shares 6-month-old daughter Banks, had gotten engaged.

"He asked me to be his wife♥️," she wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos of the two, with her showcasing a large diamond engagement ring.

"I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff," Koma wrote on his own Instagram page, alongside the same pics.

Neither star gave details about the proposal but they did geo-tag their posts "New York, New York."

This will mark the second marriage for Duff, who in 2016 finalized a divorce from hockey player Mike Comrie after six years of marriage. The two share a 7-year-old son, Luca.