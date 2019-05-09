Prince Harry Heads Back to Work 3 Days After Baby Archie's Birth

It's back to work for Prince Harry.

Just one day after he introduced the world to his newborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke of Sussex returned to his royal duties and traveled to The Hague on Thursday for the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

The new father met with potential and former competitors of the Games and gave an inspiring speech to mark the launch.

"These men and women, who had given it all in service to their country, [will] now do the same on the sports field," the proud patron said.

Harry even received a sweet gift for his bundle of joy—an adorable onesie with the Invictus Games logo on the front.

The visit came just three days after Harry welcomed his son with Meghan Markle. In fact, his travel schedule was a big clue that the royal baby was on the way. As fans will recall, Harry was supposed to visit Amsterdam on May 8; however, he ended up postponing the trip. The Duchess of Sussex ended up going into labor and giving birth to their first child three days after the cancellation was announced.