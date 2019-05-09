Prince Harry Heads Back to Work 3 Days After Baby Archie's Birth

Thu., May. 9, 2019

It's back to work for Prince Harry.

Just one day after he introduced the world to his newborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke of Sussex returned to his royal duties and traveled to The Hague on Thursday for the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

The new father met with potential and former competitors of the Games and gave an inspiring speech to mark the launch.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that many more injured, wounded and sick servicemen and women will have the opportunity to continue the journey to their recovery," the proud patron said. 

Harry even received a sweet gift for his bundle of joy—an adorable onesie with the Invictus Games logo on the front from Princess Margriet of The Netherlands. He also received presents from well-wishers, including a blue and white baby's cube toy decorated with rabbits from a young girl. Other gifs included a soft rattle toy, a stuffed toy bird and newborn socks with the words "I Love Daddy" on them.

In addition, he took part in a few sporting activities, including archery and bike riding. He even wore a jacket that read "Invictus Game Family Daddy" on it with the letters "I am daddy" highlighted in yellow. The royal also watched a wheelchair basketball training session.

When asked if Archie would accompany him for the Games in 2020, Harry replied, "I've no idea."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby's Debut

The visit came just three days after Harry welcomed his son with Meghan Markle. In fact, his travel schedule was a big clue that the royal baby was on the way. As fans will recall, Harry was supposed to visit Amsterdam on May 8; however, he ended up postponing the trip. The Duchess of Sussex ended up going into labor and giving birth to their first child three days after the cancellation was announced.

So far, it looks like Harry is enjoying his first few days of fatherhood. During Wednesday's photo-call at Windsor Castle, where Archie made his public debut, Harry said parenting is "great" and "amazing." 

"We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up," he said at the time.

Meghan also seems to be loving life as a new mom.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," she said. "I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I'm really happy."

The duchess is currently on maternity leave. So, it will likely be a few months until she returns to her royal duties. For now, she can enjoy settling into life as being a family of three.

