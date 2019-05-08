Haley Gives Birth in Modern Family Season Finale

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Wed., May. 8, 2019 10:23 PM
ABC
Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) are now grandparents! And Jay's (Ed O'Neill) a great grandpa! And if you call Gloria (Sofia Vergara) a great-grandma she will probably kill you, but still.
Haley (Sarah Hyland) had her twins in the Modern Family season finale, which spent most of its time revisiting the past year as everyone celebrated their birthdays.
We started with Phil, who decided on his 50th birthday that by the time he turned 51, he wanted to learn how to play the piano and speak Spanish, and we saw his progress on all the other birthdays.
Manny (Rico Rodriguez) tried to propose to his girlfriend and she dumped him, and Lily's (Aubrey Anderson Emmons) got overshadowed by sad Manny. Jay had a roast of himself. Alex got so drunk on her 21st that she planned to get her boyfriend pregnant. Claire got mad when everyone got her relaxation gifts. Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) was thrilled to spend his all alone. Cam (Eric Stonestreet) just wanted everyone to talk about him during his, which failed. Luke (Nolan Gould) tried to ask out a tattoo artist, and failed.
Haley was still keeping her pregnancy a secret on her birthday until Mitch and Cam overheard, which is what later ruined Cam's birthday.
Just a week shy of Phil's 51st birthday, he was about to play his piano recital, only Haley was going into labor into the audience. Just to spite the mean kid sitting beside him, Phil quickly pulled out a masterful Fur Elise performance before they all headed to the hospital.
Haley ended up having a boy and a girl whose names are currently (until the drugs wear off) Pixar and Coachella, an of course, they were introduced to most of the family thank to Mitch and Cam's stunning performance of "The Circle of Life," as all babies should obviously be.
We'll have to wait for the final season to hear the real names and to find out what the heck kind of parents Haley and Dylan are going to be, but for now we can at least rest easy that Jay and Phil have bonded over mugs and Haley seems to be doing pretty ok. We doubt she'll be Meghan Markling or Kate Middletoning anytime soon, but maybe she'll name the boy Archie! Ya never know.
Modern Family airs on ABC.
