See Jenelle Evans' Biggest Family Scandals On and Off Teen Mom

Sometimes, life can get too real for reality TV's biggest stars.

Earlier this week, MTV announced that they would be parting ways with Jenelle Evans. "MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," an MTV spokesperson told Us Weekly. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."

A source told E! News that Jenelle "was crying when she found out about being fired" from the show she spent many years on.

The source said, "This isn't the last you're going to hear from Jenelle. She isn't going to stop." Right now, the 27-year-old is "focusing on what's best for her and the kids."

The news brought mixed reaction from her co-stars including Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus.

But ultimately, the network decided to part ways following the reports that her husband David Eason allegedly shot and killed her French bulldog Nugget on April 30.