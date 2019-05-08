90 Day Fiance’s Kalani Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

It's a party of four for this 90 Day Fiancé family!

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are parents-of-two, as the TLC reality TV stars announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy named Kennedy, whom they named after Faagata's father.

The famous couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on May 7, and they couldn't be happier about the new addition to their family. In fact, the reality TV star shared a behind-the-scenes vlog of her newborn on YouTube and Instagram.

"Our baby was worth the constractions," Faagata shared on Instagram, alongside a short clip of her in the hospital. In the vlog, the family wrote in their description, "He's finally here! I labored at home from 11 PM (5-6-19) to 6:30 AM. We arrived at the hospital at 6:40 AM (5-7-19) and he was born at 9:11 AM."

The caption continued, "Thank you to the supportive and sweet staff who helped me through another medicine free birth!"