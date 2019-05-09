Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 9, 2019 3:30 AM

E-Comm: Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

As you're probably very well aware, thanks to the invites from your soon-to-be married friends, wedding season is upon us.

We'll be real with you, we love weddings. What we don't love quite as much is spending money on weddings. Weddings are expensive, but your wedding guest dress honestly doesn't have to be. Yeah, it's easy to buy a $200 dress, and sometimes it's worth it. But if you can get a stunning cocktail dress for under $50…you better!

Our favorites for the season are below!

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

forever21.com

Plunging V-Wire Gown

This plunging neckline maxi dress is our ideal spring wedding dress. 

SHOP NOW: $38 at Forever 21

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

boohoo.com

Off-the-Shoulder Floral Midi Dress

This off-the-shoulder bodycon number is the perfect day to night dress.

SHOP NOW: $40 $20 at Boohoo

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

boohoo.com

Textured Wrap Detail Dress

This baby pink textured dress feels extra sophisticated, does it not?

SHOP NOW: $50 $25 at Boohoo

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

forever21.com

Striped Open-Shoulder Wrap Dress

This fluttery yellow dress is just asking to be worn to an outdoor wedding. 

SHOP NOW: $45 at Forever 21

 

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

boohoo.com

Halterneck Double Ruffle Mini Dress

Yes please to this neon green mini dress moment.

SHOP NOW: $40 $20 at Boohoo

 

 

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

missguidedus.com

Blush Sequin Fluted Sleeve Wrap Over Midi Dress

Our advice: Go extra glam with this sparkly midi dress.

SHOP NOW: $82 $45 at Missguided

 

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

revolve.com/

LPA Zeta Mini Dress

Looking for a designer dress at a discount price? Here you go, girl! 

SHOP NOW: $248 $48 at Revolve

 

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

revolve.com/

By the Way Noelle Cross Back Velvet Mini Dress

We're big fans of velvet pink mini dress situation for the wedding scene. 

SHOP NOW: $62 $27 at Revolve

 

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

revolve.com/

About Us Gabrielle Wrap Mini Dress

A velvet wrap dress that'll transition from spring weddings to the winter party circuit? We're all about it. 

SHOP NOW: $68 $23 at Revolve

 

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

forever21.com

Floral Print Bodycon Dress

We'd give this moody floral number a spin at a nighttime wedding setting, you feel us? 

SHOP NOW: $28 at Forever 21

 

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

forever21.com

Lace-Bodice Maxi Dress

This sunny yellow dress feels like a good pick for an outdoor day wedding, you know? 

SHOP NOW: $38 at Forever 21

 

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

forever21.com

Abstract Leopard Print Maxi Dress

We'd wear this leopard stunner pretty much anywhere this season, tbh. 

SHOP NOW: $25 at Forever 21

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

forever21.com

Off-the-Shoulder Tulip Dress

It doesn't get spicier than in this red hot (wedding appropriate) number. 

SHOP NOW: $17.90 at Forever 21

 

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

boohoo.com

Tie Detail Flared Sleeve Skater Dress

The flared sleeves give this wrap dress a casual vibe.

SHOP NOW: $50 $25 at Boohoo

 

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

boohoo.com

Corded Lace Detail Midi Skater Dress

This lacy black number is sweet and just the right amount of sexy.

SHOP NOW: $56 $28 at Boohoo

