RHONY Star Luann de Lesseps Will Ride her Cabaret High Horse All the Way Thank You Very Much

Oh Countess Luann, please never change.

The Real Housewives of New York star sat down with E! News to talk a bit about the current fights and disagreements and "a lot of emotions and a lot of drama" on the latest cast trip, but really, we're here for a different reason.

You see, Luann de Lesseps is a cabaret star with a new song coming out, and while some of her cast mates may say she's on her high horse, she don't care.

"When Ramona says that I'm on my high horse, like it's gone to my head, my cabaret show, it really hasn't," she says. "I think it's gone more to their heads than it really has to mine. I'm just doing what gives me great joy and happiness and to bring people joy and make them happy. If that's being on a high horse, then yes, I'm riding that horse all the way."