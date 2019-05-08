Chrissy Teigen Is Seeing Double as Daughter Luna Recreates Her Iconic Cringe Meme

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., May. 8, 2019 2:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

Luna Stephens is truly Chrissy Teigen's mini-me.

While some people say that the tiny-tike bares a striking resemblance to her father, John Legend, others are pointing to a new photo of Luna as evidence of her Chrissy-esque characteristics. In the hilarious pic, the 3-year-old wears a pair of headphones while giving the same awkward cringe that her mother wore when John accepted his award at the 2015 Golden Globes awards. Too cute!

Once Chrissy saw the twin moment she shared it on her Instagram with the caption, "O dear." 

The side-by-side comparison had their friends and family laughing, with Modern Family star and friend Jesse Tyler Fergusoncommenting, "Amazing."

Halle BerryJen Atkin and more stars shared their delight too.

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Living Her Best Life

According to Chrissy, these candid and funny moments are a dime a dozen in the Legend-Teigen household. "I just love doing, like, watching a movie with her, hearing the words she has to say, the weird sentences that come out of her mouth," She previously told E! News. "We're like, 'Where did you get that?' It's so much fun. It's a surprise every day."

Miles Stephens brought double the fun when he was born last year, and he's pretty much big sis Luna's best friend. Chrissy shared, "It's so funny. They have so much attitude. Miles is really trying to catch up to her because he just sees how much fun she's having. He wants to mobilize, he's ready, so things are happening for him quickly too, but Luna is just like, such a funny spitfire."

If Luna's anything like her mom, we're in for plenty more candid moments. So get ready for laughs!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Funny , John Legend , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince George, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Why Royal Fans Think Prince George Accidentally Revealed Baby Archie's Name Back in January

Melissa Mccarthy, Bridesmaids

These ''Racy'' Behind the Scenes Photos From Bridesmaids Will Have You Begging for a Sequel

Shadowhunters

Where Does Shadowhunters Rank Among TV's Best and Worst Series Finales?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Mugs, Boots, Teddy Bears, Oh My! The Over-the-Top Memorabilia for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby

Olivia Culpo, Sports Illustrated

Olivia Culpo Reflects on Danny Amendola Cheating Scandal as She Poses Topless for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

K.J. Apa, KJ Apa

Riverdale's KJ Apa Joins the Fun With the Royal Baby Archie Memes

Lucifer

How Lucifer Has Changed in Season 4 and How It Also Hasn't

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.