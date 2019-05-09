Some Vital Information: All That Reboot Adds Original Cast Members, Fan-Favorite Sketches

When All That returns to Nickelodeon there will be some very familiar faces helping usher in the new cast. E! News has learned Kel Mitchell, Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg will appear in the premiere in summer 2019 on Nickelodeon. See an exclusive photo of the original All That cast members reunited at the show's first table read.

In addition to the guest stars, the new series will bring back fan-favorite sketches Good Burger, Vital Information and Loud Librarian. The new cast of seven kids will be revealed at a later date.