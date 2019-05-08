The Gang Returns Home in First Promo For BH90210

It may not even be in production yet, but there's already a promo for BH90210.

The scripted Fox reunion series finds a bunch of main cast members from Beverly Hills, 90210 playing "heightened" versions of themselves as they reunite to try to reboot the series.

The first teaser, which you can see below, is a real heartstring puller for fans of the original, as it shows the cast sitting down for the first table read, including Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling.

It's a sweet little video, made kind of hilarious by this little detail thanks to EW: Those weren't real scripts, and the show doesn't even go into production until the end of May.