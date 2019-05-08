Oops! Baby Archie's Royal Website Is Here With an Unforgettable Typo

New parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't the only ones who may be a bit more tired these days.
Soon after the couple shared the first photos of their baby boy, the Queen's website launched a brand-new page dedicated to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
While royal family watchers will love all the photos, videos and details about the royal baby's birth, some couldn't help but notice an innocent error right when the page was first made public.
According to several social media users, there was a bit of a typo when discussing baby Archie's mom and dad.
"Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 05:26 on Monday 6th May," the website originally stated. "He is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and is seventh in line to the throne."
Don't worry, they quickly changed it to "Duke and Duchess of Sussex." After all, Kate Middleton and Prince William aren't expanding the family again—or at least that we know of.
"I think I speak for all of us who have been working on the Baby Sussex Story when I say that mistakes happen to the best of us when we're tired!" one royal commentator shared on Twitter.
Ultimately, there are so many reasons to celebrate today after Prince Harry and Meghan introduced their baby boy to the world for the very first time.
"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," Meghan told the press inside St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. "I mean I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm...and he's just been a dream, so it's been a special couple days."
Prince Harry added, "We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."
On Monday morning, the couple announced the wonderful royal baby news via their official Instagram account.
"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the post read. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."