Oops! Baby Archie's Royal Website Is Here With an Unforgettable Typo

New parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't the only ones who may be a bit more tired these days.

Soon after the couple shared the first photos of their baby boy, the Queen's website launched a brand-new page dedicated to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

While royal family watchers will love all the photos, videos and details about the royal baby's birth, some couldn't help but notice an innocent error right when the page was first made public.

According to several social media users, there was a bit of a typo when discussing baby Archie's mom and dad.

"Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 05:26 on Monday 6th May," the website originally stated. "He is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and is seventh in line to the throne."

Don't worry, they quickly changed it to "Duke and Duchess of Sussex." After all, Kate Middleton and Prince William aren't expanding the family again—or at least that we know of.