Lauren Conrad's Struggle to Breastfeed Made Her Feel Like a "Bad Mom"

Lauren Conrad knew what to expect while expecting, but when she finally became a mom, she was hit with the unexpected.

In her new podcast Asking For a Friend, the mom of Liam Tell, 22 months, reflected on her early months of parenthood—and the struggles she faced.

"I, like a lot of moms, thought that breastfeeding would be the most natural, beautiful thing in the world and that it would just come really easily to me and I would just kind of know what to do because that's what my body is made to do," The Hills alum revealed. "It was, without a doubt, the most difficult part of becoming a new mother."