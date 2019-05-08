This Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford Meeting Hoda Kotb's Baby Girl Will Warm Your Heart

They may no longer share a TV table, but Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb always have a seat for each other.

The beloved former Today co-hosts proved that yet again when Kotb shared a heartwarming photo of Gifford holding her newborn daughter, Hope Catherine, in her kitchen with 2-year-old big sister Haley Joy very close by.

"Lookie who came to say hi!!!" Kotb captioned the adorable photo on Instagram. "Xoxo @kathielgifford love you kath xx."

It was just last month Kotb surprised her colleagues and fans around the world with the news that she had adopted her second child.