Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby Boy Archie Doesn't Have a Royal Title

Heir's the scoop: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became Mum and Dad this week. But does their newborn son have a new title as well?

During a photo call this morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their newborn son to the world. And soon after the special moment, the new parents revealed his name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm," Meghan shared with well wishers. "And he's just been a dream, so it's been a special couple days."

By deciding to call their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan have chosen not to use a title for their first born.

"He will not be styled as Earl of Dumbarton but Master Archie M-W," royal historian Marlene Koenig shared with E! News. "But I am not surprised as Harry and Meghan want a 'normal' life for their kids."

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let's set one thing straight: Their royal baby is not officially a prince. That is, not yet. (History lesson: According to a 1917 decree, only Prince William's oldest son, a.k.a. Prince George, is entitled to the honor of His Royal Highness and Prince.) But as Queen Elizabeth II did with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, she can issue an order to give the baby—and his future siblings—the title of prince or princess.