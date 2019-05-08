Dream Casting Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin in the College Admissions Scandal TV Show

It was only a matter of time before this happened: The college admissions scandal is (probably) becoming a TV series. Of course we already have casting thoughts about who should play Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin (should they be included in the series).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Annapurna Television has optioned the rights to Accepted, a new book in the works by Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz. No network or streaming platform is attached to the series yet. D.V. DeVincentis is writing the script.

So, who should play the actresses who were charged in Operation Varsity Blues? We're not just basing this on looks, but also acting prowess as well. Read on!

Lucy Lawless, Felicity Huffman

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for Australian LGBTI Awards, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lucy Lawless as Felicity Huffman

The Xena: Warrior Princess star made it known she wants a part in the series on Twitter. And not just any part…

Lucy Lawless, Lori Loughlin

Getty Images

Lucy Lawless as Lori Loughlin

Lawless tweeted in response to the news, "I WANT TO PLAY BOTH OF THEM!!!!"

Laura Dern, Felicity Huffman

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Laura Dern as Felicity Huffman

We all know Dern could take this project and role to new heights.

Paige Turco, Lori Loughlin

Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Paige Turco as Lori Loughlin

Were they separated at birth? Plus, Turco has been killing it in on The 100 for seasons, she would do well in the role.

Carrie Coon, Felicity Huffman

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film

Carrie Coon as Felicity Huffman

Could this role finally get Coon the Emmy she deserves?

Keri Russell, Lori Loughlin

Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Keri Russell as Lori Loughlin

She knows her way around wigs if needed, but really Russell sort of looks like Loughlin and has the acting ability to really make the role pop.

Vera Farmiga, Felicity Huffman

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival, Barry King/Getty Images

Vera Farmiga as Felicity Huffman

Looks and acting ability collide here.

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin

Getty Images

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin as Themselves/Each Other

You know you thought about it.

Lena Headey, Lori Loughlin

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Lena Headey as Lori Loughlin

As Cersei Lannister, Headey played a woman willing to go to great lengths for her kids. Sound familiar? But this would be a chance for Headey to 1. Not wear armor and 2. Show her range even more.

Hilary Swank, Felicity Huffman

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Stella Artois, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hilary Swank as Felicity Huffman

An Oscar winner to play an Oscar nominee? You know Swank has the chops.

Carrie Preston, Lori Loughlin

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Carrie Preston as Lori Loughlin

Preston won an Emmy for guest starring on The Good Wife and is tearing it up on screen in TNT's Claws every summer. This type of role is perfect for her.

