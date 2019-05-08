How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby Boy Fits Into Great Britain's Royal Family Tree

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 8, 2019 9:27 AM
Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
The wait is finally over!
After much anticipation and plenty of excitement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child earlier this week in London.
"It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine," Prince Harry shared on Monday from Windsor Castle. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."
The adorable baby boy named Archie Harrison joins a very special family who not only has unique titles. Some also have very important powers in London.
When it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child, they will be placed seventh in line to the British throne.
As for who gets the title beforehand, Prince Charles and Prince William receive the first two spots followed by Williams' three children. Prince Harry comes in at sixth in line, just before the royal family's newborn.
Perhaps the greatest perk of all, is the fabulous family this little one gets to be apart of.
First and foremost, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis are your cousins. And something tells us Prince William and Kate Middleton will make an unforgettable aunt and uncle pairing.
In addition, Baby Sussex will have a totally different upbringing than his royal cousins.
Many believe he'll be more akin to cousin Zara Tindall, who is privy to all of the perks of being a royal member. At the same time, he's able to follow his own interests while comfortable in the knowledge he will always have a job as a full-time royal to fall back on.
"They want their children to grow up in as normal an environment as possible," a source previously shared with Us Weekly.
And although scrutiny and curiosity will be in high demand with Baby Sussex, both mom and dad are determined to make sure their son feels loved by as many people as possible.
"That baby," longtime pal Daniel Martin told People, is going to be loved by all of us."
