Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Things Get Tense After Benson Learns Some Disturbing News

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 8, 2019 9:05 AM

After 20 years, when will people learn? You don't mess with Olivia Benson.

In the exclusive Law & Order: SVU sneak peek above, things get pretty tense between Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Chief Dodds (Peter Gallagher) when she learns some disturbing news: Rob Miller (Titus Welliver) is out of jail.

"We haven't even discussed Rob Miller yet, you heard?" Dodds asks Benson in the clip above.

"That he's out on bail? Yes, and I would've appreciated a heads up," Benson says.

But Dodds isn't playing games with Benson here, not after their last run in with Miller.

"I only saw it on the news myself," he says.

Mariska Hargitay's Law and Order: SVU Hair Through the Years

Viewers last saw Dodds and Benson nailing Miller in "Blackout." After the got enough from him to arrest him for an assault, Miller tipped Benson off about the infamous memo that was first mentioned in season 19. Back when Noah was kidnapped by Sheila (Brooke Shields) and Benson took time off, Dodds considered replacements for the lieutenant. He assured Benson the memo never left his desk, but Fin (Ice-T) knew about it. Could the memo rear its head again with Miller out on bail?

Law and Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay

NBC

In "Assumptions," Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) call in the big guns—Benson and Dodds—at the hospital to speak to a city councilwoman who was raped. In addition to Gallagher and Welliver, guest stars include Richard Kind, Nazneen Contractor, Ted Sutherland, Elise Hudson, Hadi Tabbal and Bob Ari.

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

