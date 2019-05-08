Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Things Get Tense After Benson Learns Some Disturbing News

After 20 years, when will people learn? You don't mess with Olivia Benson.

In the exclusive Law & Order: SVU sneak peek above, things get pretty tense between Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Chief Dodds (Peter Gallagher) when she learns some disturbing news: Rob Miller (Titus Welliver) is out of jail.

"We haven't even discussed Rob Miller yet, you heard?" Dodds asks Benson in the clip above.

"That he's out on bail? Yes, and I would've appreciated a heads up," Benson says.

But Dodds isn't playing games with Benson here, not after their last run in with Miller.

"I only saw it on the news myself," he says.