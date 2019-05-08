Johnny Galecki's Video of The Big Bang Theory Set Being Torn Down Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

If these behind-the-scenes pictures from the final episode of The Big Bang Theory got to you, well, you better grab some tissues before watching the video below.

Series star Johnny Galecki took to Instagram while he was on set cleaning out his dressing room. While on set, he witnessed the crew tearing down the set of the long-running sitcom. They filmed their last episode on April 30, but it won't air until May 16. Take a look at Galecki's video below and note the accidental—and appropriate—soundtrack. It was just music they had on while working to take down the set.