How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby's First Photos Were Different From Kate and William's

  • By
    &

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Wed., May. 8, 2019 6:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Royal Baby Debuts, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire, Shutterstock

The day has finally arrived!

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry debuted their baby boy, whose name was not revealed. The two presented their two-day-old child to the world via a small photo call at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Sussex held their son, while his wife stood by and lovingly stroked the baby's head and gave her husband reassuring touches.

Harry's brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton had presented to the world their three then-newborn children, Prince George, now 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 1, in a different way; they appeared with them outdoors, outside the hospital where Kate gave birth, and stood before a much larger group of journalists.

In addition, Kate held the babies for the majority of the time, while during the few minutes she and Harry appeared before the press, Meghan was never seen holding their son.

Read

See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby's First Photos

Like Meghan and Harry's child, Kate and William's babies were also wrapped in ivory blankets.

Meghan and Harry are expected to soon reveal the name of their child and perhaps release an official portrait or two.

Royal Baby, Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The first time the world saw Prince George was when he was sleeping in his mother's arms the day she left the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London in 2013. Then, an official photo was later released in October of a sleeping prince resting in Kate's arms.

Since his birth, Prince George has become a style icon, ranking in at number 49 on GQ magazine's "Best Dressed in Britain" list.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Baby, Prince William

AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Then there is the darling Princess Charlotte, who, like her brother, was first seen sleeping in her mother's arms as she as she left the same hospital in London in 2015.

The princess was later photographed next to older brother George at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and was seen soon after that for her official christening.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royal Baby

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Lastly, the couple debuted Prince Louis the same way and in the same place just hours after his birth in 2018.

His first official portrait came months later and was taken by his mother, Kate. From there, we saw His Royal Highness at his official christening, and then again months later at the official family portrait session.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Royals , Royal Baby , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Prince William , Kate Middleton , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Howard Stern

Howard Stern Reveals He Faced a Cancer Scare

The Big Bang Theory

Johnny Galecki's Video of The Big Bang Theory Set Being Torn Down Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

George Clooney, Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler, Emmy magazine

George Clooney and Catch-22 Co-Stars Kyle Chandler and Christopher Abbott Describe ''Incredible'' Experience

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Wales Visit

What Kate, William and Other Royals Were Doing When Meghan and Harry Debuted Baby Sussex

George Clooney

Why George Clooney Says Making Him the Royal Baby's Godfather Would Be a "Bad Idea"

Hilary Duff, Breastfeeding

Hilary Duff Gets Powerfully Real About Her Decision to Stop Breastfeeding

Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Why Denise Richards Revealed Her "Happy Ending" Story on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.