How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby's First Photos Were Different From Kate and William's

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Wed., May. 8, 2019 6:20 AM
The day has finally arrived!
On Wednesday, Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry debuted their baby boy, whose name was not revealed. The two presented their two-day-old child to the world via a small photo call at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Sussex held their son, while his wife stood by and lovingly stroked the baby's head and gave her husband reassuring touches.
Harry's brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton had presented to the world their three then-newborn children, Prince George, now 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 1, in a different way; they appeared with them outdoors, outside the hospital where Kate gave birth, and stood before a much larger group of journalists.
In addition, Kate held the babies for the majority of the time, while during the few minutes she and Harry appeared before the press, Meghan was never seen holding their son.
Like Meghan and Harry's child, Kate and William's babies were also wrapped in ivory blankets.
Meghan and Harry are expected to soon reveal the name of their child and perhaps release an official portrait or two.
The first time the world saw Prince George was when he was sleeping in his mother's arms the day she left the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London in 2013. Then, an official photo was later released in October of a sleeping prince resting in Kate's arms.
Since his birth, Prince George has become a style icon, ranking in at number 49 on GQ magazine's "Best Dressed in Britain" list.
Then there is the darling Princess Charlotte, who, like her brother, was first seen sleeping in her mother's arms as she as she left the same hospital in London in 2015.
The princess was later photographed next to older brother George at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and was seen soon after that for her official christening.
Lastly, the couple debuted Prince Louis the same way and in the same place just hours after his birth in 2018.
His first official portrait came months later and was taken by his mother, Kate. From there, we saw His Royal Highness at his official christening, and then again months later at the official family portrait session.
