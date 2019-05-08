How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Been "Doing Things Their Way" With Baby Sussex

When it comes to royal protocol, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't afraid to bend a few rules.

From their sweet PDA to their new royal household, the royal couple has proven time and time again they're comfortable doing things their way. This was certainly the case when it came to the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy and birth plan.

Not only did the first-time mom break tradition by celebrating this major milestone with a lavish baby shower in the U.S., but she also kept the details on around her birth plan completely private. So, royal admirers were quite surprised when the Palace revealed Meghan had given birth less than an hour after announcing she had gone into labor. The two also kept their announcement cute and casual by writing "It's a Boy!" on Instagram.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been doing things their way," Marlene Koenig, a royal historian, told E! News. "The original announcement seemed a bit chaotic—announcing that the Duchess was in labor (past tense) with another announcement shortly released after the baby was born."