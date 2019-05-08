How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Been "Doing Things Their Way" With Baby Sussex

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
When it comes to royal protocol, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't afraid to bend a few rules.
From their sweet PDA to their new royal household, the royal couple has proven time and time again they're comfortable doing things their way. This was certainly the case when it came to the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy and birth plan.
Not only did the first-time mom break tradition by celebrating this major milestone with a lavish baby shower in the U.S., but she also kept the details on around her birth plan completely private. So, royal admirers were quite surprised when the Palace revealed Meghan had given birth less than an hour after announcing she had gone into labor. The two also kept their announcement cute and casual by writing "It's a Boy!" on Instagram.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been doing things their way," Marlene Koenig, a royal historian, told E! News. "The original announcement seemed a bit chaotic—announcing that the Duchess was in labor (past tense) with another announcement shortly released after the baby was born."
In fact, royal admirers still aren't completely sure where the couple welcomed their first child. While some have speculated the baby was born at their home Frogmore Cottage, others have wondered if Meghan gave birth at a local hospital.
"The official announcement did not have the place of birth nor the name of the medical staff, which is not usual as doctors have been listed on such announcements for more than 200 years," Koenig said.
As royal admirers will recall, both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton gave birth to their children in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's hospital in London. Both royals then posed for photos on the hospital steps shortly afterwards.
However, Meghan and Harry took a different approach. The couple waited a few days before introducing the world to their little one. They took part in a photo-call at St. George's Hall inside Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The venue, which is where the couple tied the knot, provided sheltered the family of three from the rain.
"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," Meghan said about life as a new mom. "I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I'm really happy."
Meghan wasn't afraid to have a little fun with her fashion for the big reveal and wore a custom, white sleeveless dress. While the Kate and Diana opted for colorful dresses for their first photo-ops with their children, it wouldn't be the first time a royal has worn this shade for such a debut. As royal admirers will recall, The Duchess of Kent wore white when she introduced Lord Nicholas Windsor to the world.
Harry also held the newborn. Neither Prince Charles nor Prince William held their children for the initial photos for their royal babies' debuts. Instead, Diana and Kate did the honors. Although, Kate did pass Prince George to Prince William for a few photos.
What's more, royal admirers still don't know the child's name.
Given Harry and Meghan's history, fans can expect to see the new trio take on different roles than past royal family members.
"When Charles becomes king, the focus will be on William and Catherine and their family," Koenig explained. "The Sussexes—just like Andrew, Edward and Sophie and the Gloucester branches—will be providing supporting roles to the sovereign. They will have their own charities and duties but, it is unlikely that the Sussex kids will not be royal and will not have royal duties—just like the children of the Duke of Kent and Duke of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent."
We can't wait to learn more about the newest member of the royal family.