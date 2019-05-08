See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby's First Photos

It's Baby Sussex's first photo shoot!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry debuted their newborn son to the world via a small photo call at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, two days after the Duchess of Sussex gave birth.

Wearing a chic white dress, she stood by her husband as he cradled the child, wrapped in an ivory blanket. The new parents could not look happier as they spoke about their son, who Meghan described as a "dream."

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," she said. "I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I'm really happy."

Meghan and Harry have not yet revealed the name of their son to the world.